Bharat Gears shares trade ex-bonus; stock surges

“We wish to inform you that the members of the Company, in their Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, September 20,2022, inter alia, considered and approved the issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by way of capitalization of reserves in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by the members whose names appear in the Register of Members or as the beneficial owner(s) of the Equity Shares of the Company, in the records of the Depositories, on the close of business on the Record Date being September 28, 2022," the company had informed in an exchange filing.