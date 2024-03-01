Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: GMP, review to subscription status. Apply or not as bidding ends today?
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Shares of the trust are trading at par with the upper price band of the IPO
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of Bharat Highways InvIT opened on 28th February 2024 and will remain open till 1st March 2024. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. The infrastructure investment trust has fixed the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO price at ₹98 to ₹100 per equity share. The trust aims to raise ₹2,500 crore from this initial offer. As per the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscription status, the public issue has been fully subscribed in the first two days of bidding. However, shares of the Bharat Highways InvIT are trading at par in the grey market today.
