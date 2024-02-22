Bharat Highways Invit IPO: Price band set at ₹98-100 per share; issue details here
Bharat Highways InvIT (the “InvIT”) is an infrastructure investment trust established to acquire, manage, and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India, and to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust as permitted under the SEBI InvIT Regulations.
The IPO of Bharat Highways InvIT is scheduled to be open for bidding from February 28, 2024, to March 01, 2024. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹98 to ₹100 per equity share.
