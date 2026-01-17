Bharat Petroleum announces date for Q3 results FY26, to consider second interim dividend. Details here

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), on January 16, announced that the board of directors will meet on Friday, January 23, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company also informed that the board will also consider declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

“ This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will be held on Friday, 23rd January 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and to consider declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in the exchange filing dated January 16.

The company further stated that the trading window for designated personnel will remain shut till Sunday, 25th January 2026.

BPCL Q2 results highlights State-owned oil marketing major posted a standalone net profit of ₹6,442.53 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a sharp 168% surge from ₹2,397.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, sequentially, the net profit for the September quarter slipped 5.20% compared with ₹6,123.93 crore recorded in the June quarter.

The Maharatna PSU’s standalone revenue from operations rose 3.1% year-on-year to ₹1,21,570.90 crore in Q2 FY26, up from ₹1,17,917.43 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined 6.17% from ₹1,29,577.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

On the operational side, EBITDA for the September quarter edged up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹9,778 crore from ₹9,664 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% from 8.6% in the previous quarter.

BPCL also announced an interim dividend for FY26, with the board of the state-owned oil marketing company approving a payout of ₹7.5 per equity share of face value ₹10—equivalent to 75%—for the financial year 2025–26.

BPCL share price trend BPCL share price has remained volatile in the near-term. The multibagger PSU stock has gained over 4% in last five sessions, however, shed 1.25% in a month.

Zooming out further, the PSU stock ascended nearly 5% in last six months and 33% in one year. BPCL shares have more than quadrupled investors' wealth by giving multibagger returns of 3600% since its listing.

BPCL share price is listed on both NSE and BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹388.30 on January 1, 2026 and a 52-week low of ₹234.15 on March 3, 2025.