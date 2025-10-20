Bharat Rasayan board to consider stock split, bonus issue on this date. Check details

Bharat Rasayan, engaged in manufacturing technical-grade pesticides and intermediates, informed investors through an exchange filing on Saturday that its board of directors will meet on Friday, October 24, 2025, to consider a proposal for the subdivision (stock split) of equity shares and a bonus issue.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Rasayan Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, to consider, inter alia, the proposal for the sub-division of equity shares and the proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The company also noted that the trading window for dealing in its securities has been closed since October 1, 2025, and will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the company’s financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

This restriction applies to directors, promoters, key managerial personnel, designated persons, and connected persons, effective from Thursday, September 18, 2025, to September 26, 2026.

If approved, this would mark the company’s first bonus issue and stock split.

Bharat Rasayan share price trend Shares of Bharat Rasayan have remained volatile in recent months, without showing a clear one-way direction. Between December 2013 and July 2021, the stock enjoyed a sustained upward rally, but since then, it has largely moved sideways.

So far in the current month, the shares have gained a marginal 1.42% after falling for two consecutive months. On a yearly basis, the stock remains largely flat in 2025, following a strong 11.6% surge in 2024.

From 2013 to 2021, the stock posted positive returns in all calendar years, with 2017 recording the highest annual gain of 136%, followed by 2020, which saw a surge of 54.31%.

