Bharat Rasayan share price crashes 6% after board declares stock split, bonus share issue. Do you own?

Bharat Rasayan share price crashed 6.36 per cent to ₹11,120 in Monday's trading session after the board declared stock split and issue of bonus shares.

However, the stock has been witnessing a strong rally in the near-term. Bharat Rasayan shares have gained 11 per cent in last one month and over 15 per cent in six months.

The stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 44,400 per cent in 25 years.

Bharat Rasayan stock split and bonus shares details Bharat Rasayan announced on Friday that its board has approved a stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares, pending shareholder approval.

As per the proposal, the company’s 41.55 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each will be split into 83.10 lakh fully paid-up shares of ₹5 each. The move is aimed at enhancing stock liquidity, expanding the investor base, and making the shares more affordable for small investors.

After the split, the authorised share capital will remain ₹20 crore, now consisting of 4 crore equity shares of ₹5 each. The issued, paid-up, and subscribed capital will continue at ₹4.16 crore, represented by 83.10 lakh shares of ₹5 each. The company plans to complete the split within two months of receiving shareholder approval and necessary regulatory clearances.

The board has also recommended a 1:1 bonus issue, granting one additional ₹5 share for every existing ₹5 share, subject to approval. A Bonus Issue Committee will oversee the process. Following the issue, 83.10 lakh new shares will be allotted, increasing the paid-up share capital to ₹8.31 crore, divided into 1.66 crore shares of ₹5 each. The bonus shares will be issued from the company’s Free Reserves and Capital Redemption Reserve, which stood at ₹1,10,246.64 lakh as of March 31, 2025, with ₹4.16 crore to be capitalised. The company expects to credit or dispatch the bonus shares by December 23, 2025.

