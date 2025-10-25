Bharat Rasayan share price to remain in focus on Monday, here's why

Bharat Rasayan's share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company announced that the board has approved a stock split and issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, on Friday.

The multibagger stock has been giving significant returns in near-term by surging over 8 per cent in five days and 16.43 per cent in one month. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of an astounding 47,273.74 per cent since its market debut.

Bharat Rasayan stock split and bonus issue details Bharat Rasayan announced on Friday that its board has approved a stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares, both subject to shareholder approval.

Under the proposed split, the company’s 41.55 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each will be subdivided into 83.10 lakh equity shares of ₹5 each, fully paid-up. The move aims to improve share liquidity, broaden the investor base, and make the stock more accessible to small investors.

Post-split, the authorised share capital will remain at ₹20 crore, now comprising 4 crore equity shares of ₹5 each, while the issued, paid-up, and subscribed capital will stay at ₹4.16 crore, represented by 83.10 lakh shares of ₹5 each. The company expects to complete the share split within two months of receiving shareholder approval, subject to regulatory clearances.

Additionally, the board has recommended a 1:1 bonus issue, meaning shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for every existing share of ₹5, pending approval. A Bonus Issue Committee has been set up to oversee the process.

Following the bonus issue, 83.10 lakh new shares will be issued, raising the company’s paid-up share capital to ₹8.31 crore, divided into 1.66 crore equity shares of ₹5 each. The bonus shares will be issued from the company’s Free Reserves and Capital Redemption Reserve, totaling ₹1,10,246.64 lakh as of March 31, 2025, with ₹4.16 crore to be capitalised. The bonus shares are expected to be credited or dispatched by December 23, 2025.