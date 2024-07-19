Why Bharat Shah thinks the weariness around midcaps and smallcaps is outdated
Summary
- Indian society, the regulatory framework, and the nation’s overall capability are undergoing a transformation that will elevate many small and mid-sized businesses to higher levels of evolution, said the veteran investor. “While some will falter, many will succeed.”
“If you ask me if the market is fundamentally floating on water, disconnected to reality, my opinion is that it is not true," Bharat Shah, whole-time director, ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, said in an interview withMint. “It is tethered to reality. It is tethered to the fundamentals, and that is where the market is deriving its energy from."
India’s stock market is finally at a vantage point and will be vastly superior in the coming decade, Shah added.
ASK Group, which was founded in 1983, manages assets worth over ₹82,700 crore.
In recent years, India has seen a remarkable proliferation of startups and private equity-backed businesses, with unprecedented opportunities for growth and ease of doing business, the veteran investor said, adding that the diversity of choices in India’s stock markets has never been better.
Edited excerpts: