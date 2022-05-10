BharatPe acts against Ashneer Grover to take back restricted shares

The fresh measures, taken after a detailed review of the PwC report over the last two months, include a new code of conduct for senior management and employees, regular internal audits and a comprehensive vendor procurement policy that blocks vendors involved in malpractice and mitigates the risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions. The new code of conduct, BharatPe said, “will be applicable to senior management and employees and has now been implemented. The code of conduct inter-alia deals with conflict of interest and other issues that will help strengthen overall governance in the company."