Bharti Airtel’s AI pivot shows promise. But a promise alone won’t cut it.
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 08 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Airtel is sharpening its focus on AI, cloud, and customer experience to deepen engagement and differentiate from Jio. However, experts note valuations are already high to encapsulate the growth potential from the pivot.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel Ltd is recalibrating its playbook to go toe-to-toe with rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in India’s increasingly duopolistic telecom market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story