Bharti Airtel declares record date for ₹20 per share dividend payment. Share price edges higher

Bharti Airtel share price gained over a percent on Monday after the company announced the record date for the payment of its dividend which was announced earlier. Bharti Airtel share price rose as much as 1.49% to ₹1,869.70 apiece on the BSE.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel had announced a final dividend during the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and full financial year 2024-2025.

The board of directors of Bharti Airtel had declared a final dividend of ₹16 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each and ₹4 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up value ₹1.25 per share) for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value ₹5 each, Bharti Airtel said on May 13.

Bharti Airtel Dividend Record Date Bharti Airtel dividend record date has been fixed on 18 July 2025, Friday.

The dividend record date is set for the determination of members eligible for payment of final dividend for FY25, on fully paid-up equity shares and Bharti Airtel partly paid-up equity shares, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on June 16.

Upon approval of members, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members within 30 days from the date of approval to those members/ beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members/ depository records as at close of business hours on Friday, July 18, 2025, it added.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Performance Bharti Airtel share price has gained 3% in one month and 14% in three months. The telecom stock is up 17% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has rallied 30% over the past one year. Bharti Airtel shares have delivered multibagger returns of 122% in two years and 250% in the past five years.

At 11:55 PM, Bharti Airtel share price was trading 1.06% higher at ₹1,861.65 apiece on the BSE.