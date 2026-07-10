Bharti Airtel declares record date for the payment of final dividend in FY26. Details here

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has fixed July 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive its final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), subject to approval at the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said its board, at its meeting held on 13 May 2026, recommended a final dividend of ₹24 per fully paid-up equity share, with a face value of ₹5 each. It has also proposed a dividend of ₹6 per partly paid-up equity share (face value of ₹5, with ₹1.25 paid-up), where the call money remains unpaid.

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The proposed dividend will be put to a vote of shareholders at Bharti Airtel's 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Monday, 3 August 2026.

“Upon approval of members, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members within 30 days from the date of approval to those members/ beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members/ depository records as at close of business hours on Friday, 24 July, 2026,” said the firm in an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel - Q1 Preview With the company's earnings for the June quarter approaching, Axis Direct predicts that Airtel's revenue will increase by 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), supported by a rise in subscriber numbers and ongoing growth in the African market.

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However, the brokerage anticipates a 69 basis-point QoQ reduction in the company's EBIT margin, attributing it to higher operating expenses, largely driven by investments in data centres and network expansion.

Axis Direct noted that key factors to monitor for the quarter will include performance across business segments, trends in average revenue per user (ARPU), the number of new subscribers, and the status of the 5G rollout.

Bharti Airtel share price today Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has been consolidating within the ₹1,750– ₹1,950 range over the past four months. Although the stock traded about 1% lower on Friday, Bhosale noted that it continues to hover near the upper end of this range, with recent price action indicating a bottoming-out formation.

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He added that the stock is currently consolidating near the 200-day simple moving average (200-DSMA). According to Bhosale, a decisive breakout above ₹1,950 could trigger the next leg of the rally, with the stock potentially moving towards ₹2,200. On the downside, he identified the recent higher bottom at ₹1,850 as strong support.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.