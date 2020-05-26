Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Bharti Airtel falls 5.4% after promoter sells stake via block deal
Bharti Airtel falls 5.4% after promoter sells stake via block deal

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 09:48 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The block deal involving 2.75% stake sale would be conducted at around 558 per share
  • Bharti Airtel hit an all-time record high after it reported a 14% increase in user revenue in March quarter

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd slipped 5.4% in the early deals on Tuesday after the telecom firm’s promoter sold 152 million shares in a block deal. Details of buyers were not available.

At 9:40 am, after hitting a low of 561 a piece on the BSE, the shares of Bharti Airtel recouped some of the losses and traded 3.3% lower at 573.45.

On Monday, Bharti Telecom Ltd, promoter of Bharti Airtel, announced selling stake worth $1 billion in the mobile operator. The block deal involving 2.75% stake sale would be conducted at around 558 per share, implying around 6% discount from its Friday's close price, according to a Mint report. The stake sale aimed to reduce debt, it added. Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Bharti Airtel shares hit an all-time record high after it reported a 14% increase in user revenue in March quarter. The telecom operator raised $3 billion in January from the sale of shares and convertible bonds to help pay additional airwave and license fees after telecom operators lost a court case.

