Bharti Airtel falls 5.4% after promoter sells stake via block deal

On Monday, Bharti Telecom Ltd, promoter of Bharti Airtel, announced selling stake worth $1 billion in the mobile operator. The block deal involving 2.75% stake sale would be conducted at around ₹558 per share, implying around 6% discount from its Friday's close price, according to a Mint report. The stake sale aimed to reduce debt, it added. Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.