Bharti Airtel issues final call for partly-paid shares: Check price, record date and other details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated18 Dec 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Bharti Airtel issued the final call for partly-paid shares on Thursday, 18 December 2025.
Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel's board of directors, on Thursday, 18 December 2025, approved the first and final call for partly-paid equity shares, which the company earlier issued.

Bharti Airtel's board “has approved first and final call of 401.25 per share on 392,287,662 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of 5 each (paid-up value of INR 1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated 22 September 2021,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company has also fixed the record date of the call payment on Friday, 6 February 2025.

“The Board has fixed Friday, 6 February 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call,” said Bharti Airtel.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
