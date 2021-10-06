Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges that it has conducted India’s first 5G trial in Bhaipur Bramanan village, located on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR region. Its rights entitlements (REs) were locked in the 40% upper circuit at ₹204.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, the first day of listing.

ZEEL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to submit reply on a petition filed by Invesco and OFI Global China by 7 October.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has become the first Indian private sector bank to arrange a term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) linked trade financing deal, joining a select group of banks and financial institutions globally who have executed similar transactions.

IRCON: A consortium comprising IRCON International and Dineshchandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt. Ltc emerged the lowest bidder for contract package of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

NMDC: State-run mineral producer NMDC has fixed new, increased prices for ore. The company has set lump ore prices at ₹5,950 per tonne and fines prices at ₹4,760 per tonne.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Power to collaborate on electric two-wheeler charging ecosystem in India, a report said. The companies will explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has reported its highest ever quarterly steel sales during the second quarter of this fiscal, the company said on Tuesday. JSPL’s Steel sales volume surged 32% q-o-q and 10% y-o-y to hit a record of 2.13 million tonnes during the quarter. In Q2FY22 JSPL steel sales have first time breached 2 million tonnes for the quarter.

Vodafone Idea: Shares of Vodafone Idea came in demand on Tuesday after reports said the government has asked its promoters to infuse cash into the company. It was also reported on Tuesday that the government was mulling withdrawal of cases against telcos over disputes amounting to ₹40,000 crore.

Future Retail: On Tuesday the company said it has terminated its two-year old franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to open and manage the global eponymous brand stores as a master franchisee in India. Both retailers had partnered in February 2019 with an agreement that the Kishore Biyani-owned retail company will develop and operate the US company's convenience stores in the country.

Vedanta: Mining giant Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper Ltd as when the state-owned firm is put up for privatization, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal has said. He said that the company is doing its due diligence for the same.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.