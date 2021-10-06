Bharti Airtel, JSPL, Vedanta among stocks to watch today

Future Retail: On Tuesday the company said it has terminated its two-year old franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to open and manage the global eponymous brand stores as a master franchisee in India. Both retailers had partnered in February 2019 with an agreement that the Kishore Biyani-owned retail company will develop and operate the US company's convenience stores in the country.

