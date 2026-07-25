Bharti Airtel Q1 Results 2026 Date: Telecom major to announce June quarter earnings on THIS date | Check details

Bharti Airtel Q1 results 2026 date: Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Date: Telecom major to announce June quarter earnings on August 4
Bharti Airtel announced that it will declare its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on August 4, 2026, the telecom operator said in an exchange filing on Friday. The company's Board of Directors will meet on the same day to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The announcement comes as investors closely track earnings from India's telecom operators for cues on subscriber additions, average revenue per user (ARPU), 5G monetisation, revenue growth and profitability during the June quarter.
In the filing, Airtel also said that its trading window for dealing in the company's securities has been closed from July 1, 2026, to August 6, 2026 (both days inclusive) in accordance with its Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading.
Bharti Airtel reported a mixed performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), with higher revenue and operating profit offset by a sharp decline in consolidated net profit. The telecom operator attributed its revenue growth to continued momentum in India and a strong performance from its Africa business.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 33.54% YoY to ₹7,325.1 crore from ₹11,021.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 15.68% to ₹55,383.2 crore, compared with ₹47,876.2 crore in the year-ago period.
The India business continued to drive growth during the quarter. Revenue from the segment increased 7.7% YoY to ₹39,566 crore, supported by portfolio premiumisation in the mobile business, sustained growth in the Homes segment and consistent performance from Airtel Business. India mobile revenue grew 8.3% YoY, aided by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and a rising base of smartphone data customers.
The telecom operator's ARPU improved to ₹257 during the quarter from ₹245 a year earlier, reflecting a 5% YoY increase.
At the operating level, EBITDA climbed 16.9% YoY to ₹32,038.2 crore from ₹27,404.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 57.8% from 57.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.
Bharti Airtel ended the quarter with a total customer base of 66.6 crore across 15 countries. Of this, 48.2 crore subscribers were in India, while the Africa business accounted for 18.4 crore customers.
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