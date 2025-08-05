Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 57% YoY to ₹7,422 crore; revenue up 28%

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Telecom major, Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 57% jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter at ₹7,422 crore, compared to ₹4,717.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a 28% rise to ₹49,462 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹38,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel share price trend Bharti Airtel share price closed 0.77% higher at ₹1,929.75 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,915.05 at the previous market close. The company announced its first-quarter results after the stock market operating hours on 5 August 2025.

Shares of the telecom company have given stock market investors more than 250% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 31% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 20.97% in 2025 and is trading marginally higher at 0.02% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,045.50 on 2 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,422.30 on 7 August 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at over ₹11 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee