Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Profit climbs on higher subscriber upgrades, robust data usage

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, announced its financial performance for the June quarter on August 04, post-market hours.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,167 crore for Q1FY27, marking a 37.3% YoY increase. On a sequential basis, profit also increased from ₹7,325 crore reported in the March quarter, supported by strong customer additions and users upgrading to costlier plans.
Revenue from operations rose 18.4% YoY to ₹58,539 crore from ₹49,463 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Sequentially, revenue increased 5.7% from ₹55,383 crore in the March quarter, reflecting sustained subscriber additions, higher data consumption and continued improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU).
The India mobile business remained Airtel's largest revenue contributor, with segment revenue rising 9.2% YoY to ₹29,929 crore. The Africa business continued to deliver strong growth, with revenue surging 45.4% YoY to ₹17,566 crore.
Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, increased to ₹264 during the quarter from ₹250 a year ago, driven by higher smartphone penetration, increased data consumption and continued customer upgrades to premium plans.
Smartphone data customers grew by 21.1 million year-on-year and 5 million sequentially, taking their share to 80% of the company's total mobile subscriber base. Mobile data consumption also rose 36% YoY to 34.4 GB per customer per month.
During the quarter, the company added 14.9 million customers to reach a customer base of 681 million across 15 countries.
"We expanded our network footprint by deploying 1,579 towers and 14,540 mobile broadband base stations. Over the past year, we rolled out 7,631 additional towers and deployed 45,171 kilometers of fiber, significantly enhancing the reach and resilience of our digital infrastructure," the company said in its earnings filing.
(more to come)