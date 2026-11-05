Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026 today: Here's schedule, preview, expectations, returns; Should you buy ahead of earnings?

Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026 today: Bharti Airtel share price will remain in focus on Thursday as the telecom major is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September 2026, investors tracking the telecom major's revenue growth, profitability, average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber additions.

On Wednesday, Bharti Airtel share price ended the session in green, closed 0.13% higher at ₹2,067 per share on NSE ahead of earnings announcement.

The company's quarterly performance will be closely watched amid expectations of sustained growth in its wireless business, improving ARPU and continued expansion in broadband and enterprise services.

Brokerages expect Bharti Airtel to report healthy sequential growth in revenue and EBITDA, supported by subscriber additions and improving monetisation. Analysts also anticipate strong double-digit year-on-year growth in revenue and net profit, backed by operating leverage and steady business performance.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026 schedule Bharti Airtel is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The company has also scheduled an earnings conference call with analysts and investors for Friday, November 6, 2026, to discuss its quarterly performance and business outlook.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026 preview and expectations Bharti Airtel is expected to report healthy growth in its September quarter earnings, supported by wireless subscriber additions, improving average revenue per user (ARPU) and broadband expansion.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects the telecom operator's revenue and EBITDA to increase 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The brokerage estimates that Bharti Airtel will add 2.5 million wireless subscribers during the quarter, excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) connections. It also expects ARPU to improve to ₹268 from ₹264 in the previous quarter, partly supported by an additional day in the reporting period.

Kotak further expects broadband net additions of 0.75 million in Q2 FY27, compared with 0.47 million in Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, enterprise business margins are projected at 43%, against 44% in the preceding quarter.

On the other hand, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said Bharti Airtel continues to remain a preferred core holding for large-cap allocations, supported by structural growth drivers such as ARPU expansion and improving subscriber quality.

She highlighted that the company's subscriber momentum, supported by TRAI trends, indicates market share gains among high-value 4G and 5G data users, along with postpaid customer conversions.

Srivastava expects ARPU to move towards the ₹267- ₹270 range, driven by digital premiumisation, data monetisation and SIM consolidation ahead of anticipated tariff increases.

She added that accelerated broadband additions in the Homes segment, enterprise solutions through Airtel Business and currency-resilient performance in Africa provide multiple sources of cash flow generation.

Bharti Airtel share price - Should investors buy, sell or hold ahead of Q2 earnings? From a portfolio perspective, Srivastava considers Bharti Airtel a resilient long-term compounding opportunity, supported by structural growth in the telecom sector.

She noted that the consolidation of the Indian telecom market towards a duopoly structure could structurally improve the company's return on capital employed (ROCE).

However, buying the stock immediately ahead of its earnings announcement could expose investors to event-related volatility.

For medium-to-long-term investors, Srivastava favours a buy-on-dips strategy around key support levels rather than chasing a pre-results rally. This approach, she said, could help investors accumulate a company with strong earnings visibility while maintaining a margin of safety.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that Bharti Airtel shares are witnessing an uptrend ahead of the company's Q2 FY27 earnings announcement. The stock is showing positive momentum and could extend its upward movement towards ₹2,085, ₹2,102, ₹2,125 and ₹2,150 in the near term.

“Traders can maintain a positive outlook on the counter while keeping a strict stop-loss below ₹2,020. A sustained uptrend above this level could support further upside, while a breach may weaken the bullish momentum,” Ojha added.

Bharti Airtel share price returns Bharti Airtel shares have gained momentum in the near term, rising 4.84% over the past week and 16.16% over the last month.

However, the stock's performance remains marginally negative over the longer term. Bharti Airtel shares have declined 2.03% year-to-date (YTD) and 2.16% over the past year,

On the other hand, the telecom stock has delivered strong returns over an extended investment horizon, gaining 122.14% in the past three years and 194.91% over five years.