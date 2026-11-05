Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Profit jumps 31% to ₹8,888 crore, ARPU up ₹271 crore, telco stock rallies 121% in 3 yrs

Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026: Bharti Airtel Limited, on Thursday, reported a 30.87% annual jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The telecom giant’s average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at ₹271 crore.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed marginally lower on Thursday, after rallying 4.46% over the past week and 15.68% over the past month.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results Bharti Airtel’s net profit for the period (attributable to owners of the company) stood at ₹8,888 crore in Q2FY27, up 30.87% against ₹6,791.7 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged by 16.7% to Rs 60,877.5 crore during the reported quarter, up from ₹52,145.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The telecom giant’s India revenue increased by 9.4% to Rs 42,308 crore during the quarter under review.

Bharti Airtel Q2: ARPU, total expense Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) expanded to ₹271 in Q2FY27 from ₹256 in the same quarter in the previous financial year (Q2FY26). Bharti Airtel’s ARPU increased by 6% on an annual basis in Q2FY27, aided by an 18.8 million increase in its 4G and 5G user base.

The company’s total expense stood at ₹2,5931.6 crore during the quarter under review, due to a rise in network costs, which cover operation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure. A 13% surge in license fees also weighed on the company's total expenses.