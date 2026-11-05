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Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Profit jumps 31% to ₹8,888 crore, ARPU up ₹271 crore, telco stock rallies 121% in 3 yrs

Bharti Airtel reported a 31% annual increase in Q2FY27 net profit to 8,888 crore, while revenue rose 16.7% to 60,877.5 crore. ARPU climbed 6% to 271, supported by growth in 4G and 5G users.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Nov 2026, 06:08 PM IST
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Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced Q2Fy27 results, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced Q2Fy27 results, check details (AI image for representational purpose)

Bharti Airtel Q2 results 2026: Bharti Airtel Limited, on Thursday, reported a 30.87% annual jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The telecom giant’s average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at 271 crore.

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Shares of Bharti Airtel closed marginally lower on Thursday, after rallying 4.46% over the past week and 15.68% over the past month.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results

Bharti Airtel’s net profit for the period (attributable to owners of the company) stood at 8,888 crore in Q2FY27, up 30.87% against 6,791.7 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged by 16.7% to Rs 60,877.5 crore during the reported quarter, up from 52,145.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The telecom giant’s India revenue increased by 9.4% to Rs 42,308 crore during the quarter under review.

Bharti Airtel Q2: ARPU, total expense

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) expanded to 271 in Q2FY27 from 256 in the same quarter in the previous financial year (Q2FY26). Bharti Airtel’s ARPU increased by 6% on an annual basis in Q2FY27, aided by an 18.8 million increase in its 4G and 5G user base.

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The company’s total expense stood at 2,5931.6 crore during the quarter under review, due to a rise in network costs, which cover operation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure. A 13% surge in license fees also weighed on the company's total expenses.

Bharti Airtel share price trend

The stock closed 0.19% lower at 2062.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 12,86,822.52 crore on Thursday. The stock had touched its 52-week high level of 2,174.70 per share on November 21, 2025. Its share price has surged 15.68% in one month and 14.10% in another. But its share price has declined 2.41% in one year, surged 30.60% in two years, and returned 121.56% in three years.

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