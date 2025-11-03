Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Profit surges 89% YoY to ₹6,792 crore— 5 key highlights

Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday, November 3, reported a 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for Q2FY26 to ₹6,791.7 crore from ₹3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose to ₹52,145.4 crore from ₹41,473.3 crore in Q2FY25, marking a year-on-year growth of 25.7 per cent.

India business revenues for the quarter rose 22.6 per cent YoY to ₹38,690 crore.

Bharti Airtel said its mobile revenue saw a 13.2 per cent YoY growth during the quarter, driven by higher realisations and an expanding customer base.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Key takeaways 1. Profitability Airtel's EBITDA for Q2FY26 stood at ₹29,919 crore, up 35.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin stood at 57.4 per cent compared to 53.1 per cent YoY.

EBITDA margin for India came at 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio, on an annualised basis, stood at 1.63 times, compared to 2.50 times as of September 30, 2024.

2. ARPU rises by ₹ 23 YoY Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at ₹256 compared to ₹233 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, marking a year-on-year growth of ₹23.

3. Customer base The company's total customer base stands at nearly 62.4 crore across 15 countries. The consumer base of the India business stood at approximately 45 crore, while that of the Africa business stood at nearly 17.4 crore.

Airtel said its smartphone data customers increased by 2.22 crore over the last 12 months, representing an 8.4 per cent YoY increase.

4. Digital infrastructure As per the company's exchange filing, it added 2,479 towers and 20,841 mobile broadband base stations during the quarter.

"Over the past 12 months, we have deployed 12,796 new towers and rolled out 44,104 km of fibre to bolster our future-ready digital infrastructure," said the company.

5. Key segments Airtel said its "Homes" business registered a 30.2 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by robust customer additions. During the quarter, the company added 9,51,000 customers, taking the total customer base to 1.2 crore.

Digital TV recorded revenues of ₹753 crore with a customer base of 1.54 crore.

