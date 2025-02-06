Mint Market

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Net profit surges 460% YoY to 16,135 crore; revenue up 19%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Feb 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced its third-quarter results on Thursday, February 6.

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Telecom-major Bharti Airtel Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, February 6. The company announced that the net profit for the third quarter skyrocketed approximately 460% to 16,135 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 2,876 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The revenue from operations for the third quarter rose 19 per cent to 45,129.3 crore as per the consolidated financial statement, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 21,638.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

However, the total consolidated net profit for the telecom-major was at 5,514 crore, recording a 121.3% YoY rise before considering the exception items for the quarter. In the October to December quarter, the company has seen exceptional items due to the consolidation of Indus Towers, as per the official press release. 

(…more to come…) 

