Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10.5% QoQ to ₹7,325 crore. Here key highlights

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, announced its financial performance for the March quarter and fiscal year 2025-26 on May 13, post-market hours.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,325 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 10.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. However, net profit declined 33.5% year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹11,021 crore reported in Q4FY25.
The drop in profit could be attributed largely to a high base in the year-ago period, when the company booked a tax credit of ₹2,892 crore. During the quarter, the company also recognised a charge of ₹3,161 crore for regulatory and government levies.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹55,383 crore, a growth of 15.7% YoY and 2.6% on a QoQ basis, driven by sustained growth in India, robust performance in Africa, and strong growth in the home broadband segment.
The India business reported quarterly revenues of ₹39,566 crore, registering a growth of 7.7% year-on-year and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter. India's mobile revenue rose 8.3% YoY, supported by higher ARPU and strong growth in smartphone data customers.
Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, stood at ₹257 during the quarter, compared to ₹245 reported in the corresponding period last year. During the quarter, the company added 5.8 million smartphone customers and 0.8 million postpaid customers.
The Homes business delivered another strong quarter, recording a 37.3% year-on-year growth in revenue. Net customer additions remained robust at 1.135 million as the company continued to deepen its Wi-Fi footprint across regions, according to the company’s earnings filing.
Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said, "The Homes business sustained a robust growth trajectory with a sequential revenue increase of 9.5%, led by 1.1 million net customer additions. Our IPTV offering continues to gain traction, delivering strongly on our convergence strategy."
Along with its financial performance, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share for FY26.
“The above final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM. The record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend shall be intimated in due course,” the company said in its filing.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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