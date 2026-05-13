Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10.5% QoQ to ₹7,325 crore. Here key highlights

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, announced its financial performance for the March quarter and fiscal year 2025-26 on May 13, post-market hours.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,325 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 10.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. However, net profit declined 33.5% year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹11,021 crore reported in Q4FY25.
The drop in profit could be attributed largely to a high base in the year-ago period, when the company booked a tax credit of ₹2,892 crore. During the quarter, the company also recognised a charge of ₹3,161 crore for regulatory and government levies.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹55,383 crore, a growth of 15.7% YoY and 2.6% on a QoQ basis, driven by sustained growth in India, robust performance in Africa, and strong growth in the home broadband segment.
The India business reported quarterly revenues of ₹39,566 crore, registering a growth of 7.7% year-on-year and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter. India's mobile revenue rose 8.3% YoY, supported by higher ARPU and strong growth in smartphone data customers.
Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, stood at ₹257 during the quarter, compared to ₹245 reported in the corresponding period last year. During the quarter, the company added 5.8 million smartphone customers and 0.8 million postpaid customers.
The Homes business delivered another strong quarter, recording a 37.3% year-on-year growth in revenue. Net customer additions remained robust at 1.135 million as the company continued to deepen its Wi-Fi footprint across regions, according to the company’s earnings filing.
Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said, "The Homes business sustained a robust growth trajectory with a sequential revenue increase of 9.5%, led by 1.1 million net customer additions. Our IPTV offering continues to gain traction, delivering strongly on our convergence strategy."
Along with its financial performance, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share for FY26.
“The above final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM. The record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend shall be intimated in due course,” the company said in its filing.
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