Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Net profit surges multifolds to ₹11,022 crore, revenue up 27.3% YoY; Dividend declared

Nikita Prasad
Published13 May 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Bharti Airtel announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Tuesday, May 13, reporting a multifold surge of 432 per cent in consolidated net profit to 11,022 crore, compared to 2071.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

India's second-largest telecom operator's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 27.3 per cent to 47,876 crore after price hikes boosted revenue per user, compared to 37,599 crore in the year-ago period. The wireless carrier benefited from a one-time tax gain and continued to gain new subscribers

