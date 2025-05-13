Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Net profit surges multifolds to ₹11,022 crore, revenue up 27.3% YoY; Dividend declared

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Bharti Airtel announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Tuesday, May 13, reporting a multifold surge of 432 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹11,022 crore, compared to ₹2071.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

India's second-largest telecom operator's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 27.3 per cent to ₹47,876 crore after price hikes boosted revenue per user, compared to ₹37,599 crore in the year-ago period. The wireless carrier benefited from a one-time tax gain and continued to gain new subscribers