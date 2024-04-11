Bharti Airtel set to ride its best financial performance phase in over a decade, says Antique; sees over 22% upside
Brokerage house Antique Broking has initiated coverage on Bharti Airtel with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹1,505, implying an over 22 percent upside.
Bharti Airtel is set to ride its best financial performance phase in over a decade, believes global brokerage house Antique Broking. According to the brokerage, this performance will be driven by various factors including tariff hikes, 2G upgrades, robust enterprise and Fibre to the Home (FTTH) growth, and a reduction in capital expenditure following the rollout of 5G over the next three years.
