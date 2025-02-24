Bharti Airtel share price dips over 2% despite strategic partnership with Apple

Bharti Airtel share price declined over 2% on Monday amid stock market crash. Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as 2.15% to ₹1,603.15 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Bharti Airtel shares comes despite the company’s announcement of entering into partnership with iPhone maker Apple.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Apple to bring the Apple TV+ streaming services and Apple Music to Airtel customers.

“All Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting ₹999 will get access to the captivating content of Apple TV+ with the option to stream content on multiple devices while on the move. Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting ₹999 will get access to Apple TV+ and can enjoy 6 months of free Apple Music that features a vast catalog of both Indian and global music,” Bharti Airtel said in a release on February 24.

With this partnership, customers can enjoy ad-free access to all Apple TV+ original series and movies. In addition, customers get access to 6 months free of Apple Music, it added.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Trend Bharti Airtel share price has declined by just 2% over the past month, demonstrating resilience amid a broader sell-off in the Indian stock market. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the telecom stock has gained 1%, outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which has declined by 5% during the same period.

Over the past six months, Bharti Airtel shares have risen by nearly 7%, while the Sensex has dropped by 8%. On an annual basis, Bharti Airtel stock has delivered a robust 42% return, and over the past two years, it has generated multibagger returns of 112%.

At 12:20 PM, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 2.11% lower at ₹1,603.90 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of over ₹9.14 lakh crore.