Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -1.28% at 09:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -1.28% lower at ₹550.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,00,492.10 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.96% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.60%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.9%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 6.34%, MTNL rose 4.25%, and TTML fell 2.18%.

At day's low, Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as -1.49% to ₹549.70, after opening at ₹566.50. Bharti Airtel shares had closed at ₹558.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹549.70 to ₹567.60 on BSE.

On BSE, Bharti Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Bharti Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹499.00 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹544.00 to ₹572.10. 1.92 Lakh shares of Bharti Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bharti Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.

