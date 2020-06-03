Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bharti Airtel share price down 0.77% at 10:52 today
Bharti Airtel share price down 0.77% at 10:52 today

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Telecom was down -0.9%

Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -0.77% at 10:52 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -0.77% lower at 553.70, giving it a market capitalization of 3,01,883.27 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.12% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was down -0.9%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 6.99%, MTNL rose 4.89%, and TTML rose 0.33%.

At day's low, Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as -1.49% to 549.70, after opening at 566.50. Bharti Airtel shares had closed at 558.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 549.70 to 567.60 on BSE.

On BSE, Bharti Airtel shares had a 52-week high of 611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Bharti Airtel shares have traded in a range of 499.00 to 611.70 while in the last week, between 544.00 to 572.10. 2.70 Lakh shares of Bharti Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bharti Airtel had posted standalone revenues of 14991.4 crore and losses of 6882.9 crore.

