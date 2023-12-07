Bharti Airtel share price drops over 2% following news of Warburg Pincus $211 million stake sale
According to media reports, Warburg Pincus plans to sell 17.5 million Bharti Airtel shares in a block deal for a floor price of ₹1,005 a share in order to raise $211 million.
Bharti Airtel share price fell over 2% on Thursday's session following news reports that stated that Warburg Pincus, international private equity firm, was looking to offload a stake in Bharti Airtel as it continues to pare its stakes in several Indian companies. Bharti Airtel share price today opened at ₹1,015 apiece on BSE.
