Bharti Airtel share price fell over 2% on Thursday's session following news reports that stated that Warburg Pincus, international private equity firm, was looking to offload a stake in Bharti Airtel as it continues to pare its stakes in several Indian companies. Bharti Airtel share price today opened at ₹1,015 apiece on BSE .

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Bharti Airtlel is in a strong uptrend, but this week, while there's a strong broad base buying in the market, this stock has not participated in the rally and in fact has slipped lower this week. Going ahead, further price corrections can be expected with 970 as support and 1030 as resistance.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Paytm share price hits 20% lower circuit limit on brokerage downgrades

On December 6, as per media reports Warburg Pincus planned to raise $211 million by selling 17.5 million Bharti Airtel shares in a block deal at a floor price of ₹1,005 per share.

The US private equity firm is selling its stake in Bharti Airtel for the second time. It made an open market sale of shares in June for a total of ₹1,649 crore. This was done through Warburg Pincus affiliate Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, said moneycontrol in its report.

The US private equity behemoth was expected to sell its holdings in Bharti Airtel and IDFC First Bank following its exit from Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) in a sizable ₹2,700 crore block sale, according to a CNBC-TV18 news report.

Also Read: Adani Ports share price climbs 3%; Motilal Oswal, Kotak positive on stock

Warburg Pincus affiliate, sold more than 97 lakh CAMS shares on the BSE. Additionally, Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Cloverdell Investment, is expected to sell a 1.3% stake in IDFC First Bank through a block deal for $100 million at ₹85.7 per share, said CNBC-TV18 citing sources. Cloverdell Investment presently owns a 2.74% stake in IDFC First Bank; following the sale of its 1.3% stake, it will own 1.44%.

Also Read: Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 20900; Paytm tanks 20%, Adani Ports rises

Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37 percent lower as compared to ₹2,145.2 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31. The company clocked a revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7% higher than ₹37,044 crore in the year-ago period.

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹203 during the quarter under review, as against ₹190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Net profit down 37% YoY at ₹1,341 crore, ARPU rises to ₹203

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.