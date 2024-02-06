Bharti Airtel share price gains over 3% on strong Q3 results
Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,442.2 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 54% from the same quarter a year ago.
Bharti Airtel share price gained over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong Q3 results. Bharti Airtel shares rose as much as 3.03% to ₹1,147.55 apiece on the BSE.
