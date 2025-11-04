Bharti Airtel share price hits record high after Q2 results, stake acquisition approval in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel's share price hit a record high of ₹2,135.75 in intraday trade on Tuesday, November 4, a day after the company reported its September quarter results. Bharti Airtel's share price opened at ₹2,100, up 3 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,073.75, and rose to a new all-time high, defying weak market sentiment, after the company reported a strong 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for Q2FY26.

Meanwhile, the company said it is to acquire up to 5 per cent additional stake in its subsidiary Indus Towers in one or more tranches over a period of time. This also seems to have influenced investor sentiment about the stock.

On the other hand, Indus Towers' share price climbed almost 4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹396.95, opening at ₹389.65 against its previous close of ₹382.70.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results Bharti Airtel's Q2FY26 consolidated profit jumped 89 per cent YoY to ₹6,791.7 crore from ₹3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 25.7 per cent YoY to ₹52,145.4 crore from ₹41,473.3 crore.

Airtel's EBITDA for Q2FY26 stood at ₹29,919 crore, up 35.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin stood at 57.4 per cent compared to 53.1 per cent YoY.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by ₹23 YoY to ₹256 compared to ₹233 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Bharti Airtel to acquire additional stake in Indus Towers Bharti Airtel's board of directors have given its nod to acquire an additional 5 per cent stake in Indus Towers.

In an exchange filing on November 3, the company said "a special committee of directors, a duly authorised committee by the board of directors of the company, has granted an enabling approval for acquisition of up to 5 per cent additional stake in Indus Towers Limited, a subsidiary company, in one or more tranches over a period of time."

“Indus Towers provides critical infrastructure services essential to the telecom industry. Given its strategic importance, it is prudent for the parent company, Bharti Airtel, to continuously evaluate opportunities of consolidating its stake in Indus Towers, while maintaining its cash flow requirements for business capital expenditures and dividend payments,” said the company.

According to the latest shareholding pattern data, Bharti Airtel held 1,34,63,14,334 shares, equivalent to 51.03 per cent of total shares, of Indus Towers by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year.

