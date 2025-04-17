Bharti Airtel share price hits record high in a weak market; should you buy, sell or hold the stock ahead of Q4 result?

Bharti Airtel share price climbed over a per cent to hit a record high in morning trade on Thursday, April 17, in an otherwise weak market. Bharti Airtel shares opened at ₹1,831.60 against their previous close of ₹1,823 and rose 1.2 per cent to the all-time high of ₹1,844.35. Around 11 AM, the stock traded 0.94 per cent higher at ₹1,840 on the BSE. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.13 per cent down at 76,946 at that time.

Bharti Airtel share price trend Bharti Airtel shares have seen healthy gains in the current calendar year, defying market volatility. The telecom stock jumped 15 per cent this year until April 16, against a 1.4 per cent decline in the Sensex.

Over the last year, the stock has jumped 50 per cent, while in the last three and five years, the stock has given returns of 147 per cent and 266 per cent, respectively.

Bharti Airtel's share price hit a 52-week low of ₹1,215.70 on April 18 last year.

Why is Bhati Airtel stock rising? The recent rise in the stock price could be attributed to the company's healthy growth prospects.

Recently, Bharti Airtel announced a collaboration with Blinkit to provide SIM cards to customers' homes in just 10 minutes.

Through an exchange filing, the company said it offers a unique service as a telco. The company is now operational in 16 cities across the nation and intends to expand to additional cities and towns in the future.

Moreover, experts also point out that the market is expecting decent Q4 earnings from the telecom major.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bharti Airtel's Q4FY25 revenue may see a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 27 per cent, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) may jump 99.2 per cent YoY. EBITDA, as per the brokerage firm, may jump 38.9 per cent YoY.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 26 per cent YoY growth in Bharti Airtel's Q4FY25 revenue and an 89 per cent YoY jump in adjusted PAT. EBITDA may increase 36 per cent YoY, led by continued subscriber additions in the India wireless business.

"We model nearly 35 lakh wireless net adds (versus nearly 49 lakh gain quarter-on-quarter) and expect ARPU to increase to ₹248 (versus ₹245 quarter-on-quarter) during the quarter," said Kotak.

Bharti Airtel: Should you buy, sell or hold ahead of Q4 result? Shitij Gandhi, Senior Technical Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that from a technical standpoint, the stock remains firmly in a bullish trend, trading in a higher-high formation.

A fresh breakout following a prolonged period of consolidation has pushed the stock to new all-time highs, reinforcing the positive momentum.

Gandhi said as long as the stock holds above ₹1,750, the near-term outlook remains optimistic.

"In the short to medium term, the bullish bias is expected to persist as long as the stock trades above the 1,640 level. Key interim support is placed at 1,720 and 1,675, respectively, while on the upside, the stock has the potential to rally towards 2,050 in the coming months. However, the near-term resistance may be encountered around 1,880 and ₹1,980 levels," said Gandhi.

While the stock appears to be a good long-term bet, some technical experts see the scope for profit booking at the current juncture.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, highlighted that Bharti Airtel is trading near its R4 Camarilla monthly pivot resistance, indicating a potential pause or reversal.

Patel underscored that this is a good area for profit booking in long-existing positions.

Bharti Airtel technical chart

Patel advised waiting for a weekly close above ₹1,850 for fresh upside momentum, which would confirm strength and open the door for further bullish movement. He said that staying cautious and avoiding aggressive longs is a prudent approach.



