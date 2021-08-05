Bharti Airtel share price near 52-week high. Experts see more upside

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel share price: On account of all-round good performance in Q1FY22, Bharti Airtel shares today came close to its 52-week high — logging more than 6 per cent intraday gain. Bharti Airtel share price today shot up more than ₹40 and hit ₹614 — its intraday high against its previous day's close of ₹574 per stock levels at NSE. According to stock market experts, this rise in Bharti Airtel stocks is due to the strong first quarter results where the company reported 5 per cent Q-o-Q rise in EBITDA, which was much higher than the market estimates of 4 per cent. Experts went on to add that Bharti Airtel share price is still bullish and will make a fresh breakout once it breaks the immediate hurdle of ₹620 to ₹625.

Bharti Airtel share price: On account of all-round good performance in Q1FY22, Bharti Airtel shares today came close to its 52-week high — logging more than 6 per cent intraday gain. Bharti Airtel share price today shot up more than ₹40 and hit ₹614 — its intraday high against its previous day's close of ₹574 per stock levels at NSE. According to stock market experts, this rise in Bharti Airtel stocks is due to the strong first quarter results where the company reported 5 per cent Q-o-Q rise in EBITDA, which was much higher than the market estimates of 4 per cent. Experts went on to add that Bharti Airtel share price is still bullish and will make a fresh breakout once it breaks the immediate hurdle of ₹620 to ₹625.

Highlighting the reasons for rise in Bharti Airtel share price; Naval Seth, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Securities said, "While the recent tariff hike was a step in the right direction, the same in the mass prepaid segment continues to be the crucial lever for balance-sheet deleveraging and re-rating. Sustained improvement in data subscription base (60.1 per cent vs. 53.3 per cent in Q1FY21), the highest-ever home broadband subscription adds and an increase in FCF generation to ₹47 bn were the key positives." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the reasons for rise in Bharti Airtel share price; Naval Seth, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Securities said, "While the recent tariff hike was a step in the right direction, the same in the mass prepaid segment continues to be the crucial lever for balance-sheet deleveraging and re-rating. Sustained improvement in data subscription base (60.1 per cent vs. 53.3 per cent in Q1FY21), the highest-ever home broadband subscription adds and an increase in FCF generation to ₹47 bn were the key positives." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Expecting fresh rise in Bharti Airtel shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Bharti Airtel has strong support at ₹580 levels. If the stock breaks its immediate hurdle of ₹620 to ₹625, then there will be fresh break out where one can buy the counter keeping stop loss below ₹620 for fresh targets. However, in case profit booking happens in the counter then one can buy the counter around ₹600 levels for the short-term target of ₹625 to ₹650 keeping stop loss at ₹580."

Naval Seth of Emkay Global said that in Q1FY2021-22, Bharti Airtel's increase in net debt can be attributed to deferred spectrum obligations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}