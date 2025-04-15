Bharti Airtel share price rises over 3% to fresh 52-week high on partnership with Blinkit for 10-min SIM delivery

Bharti Airtel share price jumped more than 3% during Tuesday's trading, reaching a new 52-week high following the company's announcement of a collaboration with Blinkit to provide SIM cards to customers' homes in just 10 minutes.

The company has announced in an exchange filing that it is offering a unique service as a telco, which is now operational in 16 cities across the nation, with intentions to expand to additional cities and towns in the future.

“In the initial phase of this launch, the SIM delivery service will be available across 16 major cities, including metropolises such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad,” said the company in an exchange filing.

This partnership represents an important achievement, allowing customers to receive SIM cards at their homes in just 10 minutes for a nominal convenience fee of ₹49. After the SIM card is delivered, customers can activate the number easily through an Aadhaar-based KYC verification process.