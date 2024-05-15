Bharti Airtel: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock after Q4 earnings? Here's what experts suggest
Bharti Airtel's shares remained stable at ₹1293.15 per share, up by 0.69%, post Q4 earnings release. Profit dropped to ₹2,068 crore due to forex losses. Jefferies maintains 'buy' with a target of ₹1,590, while Morgan Stanley stays 'overweight' with a target of ₹1,330.
Bharati Airtel, the second-largest telecom services provider in India, saw its shares hold steady during today's trading session, maintaining at ₹1,293.15 per share, reflecting a modest increase of 0.69% at 01:30 p.m.
