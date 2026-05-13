Bharti Airtel share price: Should you buy telecom stock ahead of Q4 results?

Telecom major Bharti Airtel is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, 13 May.

Ahead of the announcement, Bharti Airtel share price rose nearly 2% to ₹1,791 apiece on Wednesday. The stock opened at ₹1,740.50 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,756.90 on Tuesday.

The telecom stock has largely remained negative in the near-term as it has fallen over 5% in a month and 15.50% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 125% in three years and 221% in five years.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will Bharti Airtel announce its Q4 results for 2026? ⌵ Bharti Airtel is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 13. 2 What are the expectations for Bharti Airtel's Q4 2026 performance? ⌵ Analysts expect healthy Q4 performance driven by ARPU improvement, 5G monetization, premium subscriber additions, and stable growth in India mobile and Africa operations. Revenue growth is anticipated due to data consumption, home broadband, enterprise services, and tariff hikes, with stable EBITDA margins. 3 Should investors buy Bharti Airtel shares ahead of the Q4 results? ⌵ Bharti Airtel's strong execution, premiumization strategy, and improving profitability outlook make the stock attractive for medium to long-term investors. However, near-term volatility is possible due to elevated valuations and key monitorables like ARPU trajectory and capex plans. 4 How did Bharti Airtel's share price perform recently? ⌵ Ahead of the Q4 results announcement, Bharti Airtel's share price rose nearly 2% to ₹1,791. The stock has fallen over 5% in a month and 15.50% year-to-date, but has delivered significant returns over three and five years. 5 What is the technical outlook for Bharti Airtel shares? ⌵ The technical outlook suggests weakness with moving averages sloping downward. A rebound is heading towards the 1800–1860 zone, which acts as a critical supply area. Sustained trade above 1860 is needed to improve the near-term structure.

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Bharti Airtel Q4 results 2026 preview Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities believes that the telecom major is expected to report a healthy Q4 performance driven by continued ARPU improvement, rising 5G monetisation, premium subscriber additions, and stable growth in the India mobile business along with consistent performance from Africa operations.

Srivastava noted that revenue growth is likely to remain strong supported by improving data consumption, expanding home broadband and enterprise services, and tariff hike benefits. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins are expected to stay stable aided by operating leverage and improving customer mix despite elevated 5G investments and capex.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the company to report 1.6% quarter-on-quarter growth in consolidated revenue, supported by strong performance in its Homes and Africa businesses, although partially impacted by two fewer days during the quarter.

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The brokerage also forecasts 1.5% QoQ growth in consolidated EBITDA, driven by healthy contributions from the Homes, Passive Infrastructure, and Africa segments.

“India wireless revenue and EBITDA are likely to see modest growth of around 0.8% QoQ due to two fewer days in the quarter. We expect wireless ARPU at ₹258, down 0.4% QoQ, along with 4 million/6 million paying wireless and 4G-5G net additions,” the firm said.

Bharti Airtel share price: Should you buy ahead of Q4 results? According to Srivastava, the company’s strong execution, premiumisation strategy, and improving profitability outlook make the stock attractive for medium to long-term investors.

She further explained that near-term volatility cannot be ruled out as valuations remain elevated and key monitorables include management commentary on ARPU trajectory, subscriber additions, capex plans, 5G monetisation pace, and Africa business performance.

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“In line with that, Bharti Airtel appears well-positioned for long-term investors. Continued ARPU improvement, rising 5G monetisation, strong premium subscriber additions, and steady growth in broadband and enterprise services are likely to support revenue and earnings momentum,” she said.

Overall, Airtel remains fundamentally strong with favourable industry dynamics, making the stock attractive for investors with a medium to long-term horizon, though short-term volatility around results cannot be ruled out, she added.

Meanwhile, on the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree said that Bharti Airtel has swept the previous swing low near 1760, indicating a liquidity grab and short-term exhaustion on the downside.

He further noted that the subsequent rebound is now heading toward the falling 20- and 50-day EMA resistance cluster in the 1800–1860 zone, which remains a critical supply area.

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“Despite the bounce, the broader structure continues to reflect weakness, with moving averages still sloping downward. The current recovery appears more technical in nature rather than the start of a fresh uptrend. Price action near the EMA band will be crucial, as rejection from this zone could terminate the rebound and trigger renewed selling pressure. Sustained trade above 1860 would be required to improve the near-term structure,” Jain added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.