Bharti Airtel share price slumps nearly 3% amid reports of stake sale by Singtel worth ₹8,500 crore via block deal

Bharti Airtel share price dropped by almost 3% during Friday's trading session following reports of block deals. A 1.3% equity stake in Bharti Airtel was sold through large transactions. Approximately 3.1 crore shares were exchanged at an average price of ₹1,820 each, which represents a 3.6% discount compared to the closing price on Thursday, as reported by CNBC-TV18.
Singtel, based in Singapore, is believed to have reduced its stake in the telecom company via its investment arm, Pastel.
This transaction, which is valued at nearly ₹8,570 crore, includes a 60-day lock-up period that prevents any further share sales during that time. According to media reports, Pastel owned a 9.49 percent stake in Bharti Airtel as of the March quarter. JPMorgan is serving as the broker for this deal.
Bharti Airtel share price today opened at ₹1,832.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,833.80, and intraday low of ₹1,810.10 per share.
Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that Bharti Airtel share price has rejected the 3-week high, and the presence of multiple block deals is adding to the selling pressure. The overall structure is turning bearish, with signs of weakness building. Given the current setup, a dip toward the gap area around ₹1,774 looks likely in the near term. Traders should stay cautious on the long side and watch for price action near ₹1,774 for potential support or further breakdown confirmation.
Bharti Airtel reported a five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹11,022 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, primarily due to the effects of tariff increases and a one-time tax benefit.
The company recorded a net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company of ₹2,071.6 crore during the same period last year. In the quarter being reported, Bharti Airtel obtained favourable rulings related to certain tax issues, which resulted in a one-time tax advantage of approximately ₹5,913 crore.
Additionally, the company's operational revenue rose by 27%, reaching ₹47,876.2 crore in the reviewed quarter, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in the quarter ending March 2024, as indicated in a regulatory filing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
