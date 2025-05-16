Bharti Airtel share price slumps nearly 3% amid reports of stake sale by Singtel worth ₹8,500 crore via block deal

Bharti Airtel share price dropped by almost 3% during Friday's trading session following reports of block deals. A 1.3% equity stake in Bharti Airtel was sold through large transactions. Approximately 3.1 crore shares were exchanged at an average price of ₹1,820 each, which represents a 3.6% discount compared to the closing price on Thursday, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Advertisement

Singtel, based in Singapore, is believed to have reduced its stake in the telecom company via its investment arm, Pastel.

This transaction, which is valued at nearly ₹8,570 crore, includes a 60-day lock-up period that prevents any further share sales during that time. According to media reports, Pastel owned a 9.49 percent stake in Bharti Airtel as of the March quarter. JPMorgan is serving as the broker for this deal.

Also Read | Singtel arm to sell shares worth ₹856 crore in Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price today Bharti Airtel share price today opened at ₹1,832.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,833.80, and intraday low of ₹1,810.10 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that Bharti Airtel share price has rejected the 3-week high, and the presence of multiple block deals is adding to the selling pressure. The overall structure is turning bearish, with signs of weakness building. Given the current setup, a dip toward the gap area around ₹1,774 looks likely in the near term. Traders should stay cautious on the long side and watch for price action near ₹1,774 for potential support or further breakdown confirmation.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel Q4 results Bharti Airtel reported a five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹11,022 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, primarily due to the effects of tariff increases and a one-time tax benefit.

The company recorded a net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company of ₹2,071.6 crore during the same period last year. In the quarter being reported, Bharti Airtel obtained favourable rulings related to certain tax issues, which resulted in a one-time tax advantage of approximately ₹5,913 crore.

Additionally, the company's operational revenue rose by 27%, reaching ₹47,876.2 crore in the reviewed quarter, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in the quarter ending March 2024, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Also Read | IndusInd Bank share price tanks 6% as lender flags fresh accounting issues