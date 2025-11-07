Bharti Airtel share price slumps over 3% amid reports of ₹10,300 cr block deal; Singtel likely seller

Bharti Airtel share price fell by over 3% during Friday's trading session, following reports that Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) is planning to conduct a block deal to sell about 0.8% of its shares in the Indian telecom company. Pastel, a promoter group entity owned by Singapore’s Singtel, plans to sell shares of Bharti Airtel, said various reports.

This transaction, valued at approximately ₹10,300 crore, is set to take place at a minimum price of ₹2,030 per share, reflecting a 3.1% discount from Bharti Airtel's most recent closing price, according to reports.

Previous reports have suggested that Singtel plans to divest approximately 0.8% of its interest in the Indian telecom firm. As per reports, this move is considered a part of Singtel’s larger restructuring plan aimed at optimizing its investments in regional telecom operations.

According to reports, Singtel has been gradually reducing its stake in Bharti Airtel to free up capital and concentrate on its primary business sectors. Earlier this May, the company disposed of shares valued at 2 billion Singapore dollars.

Additionally, in 2022 and 2024, Singtel secured a total of 3.5 billion Singapore dollars through the sale of shares in Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results Bharti Airtel announced its sixth consecutive quarterly profit increase earlier this week, driven by users transitioning to more profitable 4G and 5G plans along with steady growth in subscriber numbers.

For the quarter ending September 30, its consolidated net profit surged by 89% to ₹6,792 crore.

Airtel’s industry-leading average revenue per user (ARPU) — an important metric in the telecom sector — increased by 10% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹256 for the quarter, while the total number of 4G and 5G users in their base grew by 8.4%.