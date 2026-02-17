Bharti Airtel share price to be in focus after subsidiary Airtel Money receives RBI's NBFC license — Details here

Bharti Airtel share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, after the company's subsidiary Airtel Money received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license to operate its business, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Airtel Money receiving the NBFC license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now enable the company to carry out operations as a financial entity without accepting deposits from the public like any institutional lender, i.e., banks.

Advertisement

“We wish to inform you that Airtel Money Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, has today received a Certificate of Registration bearing Registration No. N-14.03676 dated 13 February 2026, as ‘Type II Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)]’ from the Reserve Bank of India under section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934, to commence the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits subject to the conditions prescribed by the RBI in Certificate,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

However, Bharti Airtel also disclosed that the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the company's financial soundness or correctness of any statements, representations or opinions, according to the NSE filing.

“The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 13/02/2026 issued by Reserve Bank of India under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” said Bharti Airtel in its exchange filing.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel share price trend Bharti Airtel shares closed 0.38% lower at ₹2,021.60 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,029.40 at the previous market close, according to NSE data. The company announced the NBFC license update after market operating hours on 17 February 2026.

Shares of Bharti Airtel have delivered stock market investors more than 243% returns on their investments in the last five years and over 160% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows.

The company's stock has risen 20.65% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bharti Airtel stock has lost 4.12% so far in the year 2026, but is trading 0.51% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

The company's stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹2,174.50 on 21 November 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,559.50 on 28 February 2025, according to the NSE data. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹11.52 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee