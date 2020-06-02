Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -0.16% at 14:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -0.16% lower at ₹558.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,04,501.93 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 13.87%, MTNL rose 5.0%, and TTML rose 0.71%.

At day's low, Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as -0.5% to ₹556.25, after opening at ₹563.10. Bharti Airtel shares had closed at ₹559.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹556.25 to ₹572.10 on BSE.

On BSE, Bharti Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Bharti Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹499.00 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹544.00 to ₹572.10. 7.64 Lakh shares of Bharti Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bharti Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.

