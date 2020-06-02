Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BHARTI AIRTEL LTD. share price down 0.16% at 14:54 today

Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -0.16% at 14:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -0.16% lower at 558.15, giving it a market capitalization of 3,04,501.93 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 13.87%, MTNL rose 5.0%, and TTML rose 0.71%.

At day's low, Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as -0.5% to 556.25, after opening at 563.10. Bharti Airtel shares had closed at 559.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 556.25 to 572.10 on BSE.

On BSE, Bharti Airtel shares had a 52-week high of 611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Bharti Airtel shares have traded in a range of 499.00 to 611.70 while in the last week, between 544.00 to 572.10. 7.64 Lakh shares of Bharti Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bharti Airtel had posted standalone revenues of 14991.4 crore and losses of 6882.9 crore.

