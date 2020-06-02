BHARTI AIRTEL LTD. share price down 0.16% at 14:54 today

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD. share price down 0.16% at 14:54 today1 min read . 02:58 PM IST
The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.4%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.4%
Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -0.16% at 14:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -0.16% lower at ₹558.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,04,501.93 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
Shares of Bharti Airtel were down -0.16% at 14:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bharti Airtel shares traded -0.16% lower at ₹558.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,04,501.93 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 13.87%, MTNL rose 5.0%, and TTML rose 0.71%.
At day's low, Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as -0.5% to ₹556.25, after opening at ₹563.10. Bharti Airtel shares had closed at ₹559.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹556.25 to ₹572.10 on BSE.
On BSE, Bharti Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Bharti Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹499.00 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹544.00 to ₹572.10. 7.64 Lakh shares of Bharti Airtel were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bharti Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated