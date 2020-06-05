Bharti Airtel share prices may double in 3 years: Jefferies

Jio’s entry in 2016 shook up the industry with free calls and cheap data plans, forcing some companies to merge and others to drop out. Amid this consolidation, India’s telecom market has drawn attention from global giants, with Reuters reporting Amazon.com Inc. is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in Bharti Airtel of at least $2 billion. Facebook Inc. and others are backing Reliance Jio. Even struggling No. 3 carrier Vodafone Idea Ltd. has reportedly drawn interest from Alphabet Inc.’s Google.