Bharti Airtel shares hit 52-week high after BofA Securities upgrades stock
The broking firm raised the target price of the telecom major to ₹1,145, an upside of 7% from the current levels.
Bharti Airtel reached a 52-week high of ₹1,069 on Wednesday's trading session, spurred by an upgrade from BofA Securities to a "neutral" rating. The accompanying increase in the target price was driven by anticipations of a forthcoming tariff hike.
