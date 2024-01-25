Bharti Airtel market cap nears ₹7 lakh crore as stock hits record high for 5th straight session
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation has reached ₹6.8 lakh crore, with the stock achieving a record high of ₹1,200 per share. The company's stock has seen positive returns over the last five years.
Despite the prevailing market weakness in recent trading sessions, shares of Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, have maintained strong momentum, weathering the overall market downturn.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started